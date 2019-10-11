KEARNEY — Leslie Orville Olson, 91, of York died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with Monsignor James Reinert officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery at York.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Metz Mortuary in York with rosary at 6 p.m. The family will be present one hour before the rosary service.
——
He was born Aug. 13, 1928, at Bethune, Colo., the fourth of six children to Oscar Albin Olson of Saronville and Ida Mae Rowbotham of Eagle.
Les was born in Bethune and grew up on the family farm. The family later lived in Burlington where Les graduated high school, class of 1946. He then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War.
Les attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, Colo. His first job with Western Electric Defense Projects Division took him to MIT in Cambridge, Mass., for graduate training and he met the love of his life, Anne Marie Granieri of Framingham, Mass. They married and, moving around the country, raised three children.
He is survived by his wife, Anne of Kearney; and children, Leslie Anne (Jim) Lewis of Omaha, Michael (Carla) Olson of Abilene, Texas, and Lynda (Scott) Daake of Kearney. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.