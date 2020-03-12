Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...VALLEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON AND BUFFALO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS LEADING TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 15 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MOST OF THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT. SNOW WILL BE WET AND HEAVY, LIKELY STARTING AS A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&