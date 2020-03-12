KEARNEY — Elizabeth “Libby” Merrifield, 61, of Kearney died Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Art Faesser officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Catholic High School Foundation to be used for scholarships.

