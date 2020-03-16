NORTH LOUP — Lila Waller, 92, of North Loup died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
Services were today at the North Loup United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bonnie Brock officiating. Burial was at the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Ord Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
——
Lila was born April 2, 1927, near Ord to Elva H. and Edith L. (Richardson) Goff. She was raised in the Ashton area where she received her early education and graduated from Ashton High School in 1944.
Lila married Larry Robert “Bob” DeNoyer on June 1, 1947. To this union three sons were born, Gerald, James and Allen DeNoyer. Bob passed away on Oct. 25, 1952.
On Dec. 9, 1954, Lila married Donald D. “Don” Waller. The couple added to their family with two daughters, Janice and Judy, and a son, Larry. Mr. Waller passed away on March 4, 2009.
Lila spent her entire adult life in North Loup and worked at various jobs including teaching rural school, waitressing in a café and as a clerk at Vera’s Dress Shop. She was a sales representative for Avon, Stanley and Wear Ever Products; and also worked the census.
Lila was a member of the North Loup United Methodist Church, North Loup American Legion Auxiliary, BPW, Harmony Club, NLS Pitch Club and NLW Birthday Club. She was very dedicated to the North Loup community and was involved in many capacities, including Popcorn Days.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Mary DeNoyer of North Loup and Larry and Susie Waller of Ord; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Leroy Giffin of Kearney and Judy and James Souders of Wiley, Colo.; a brother, Dean Goff of Missouri; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Leora Lundstedt of St. Paul, Leah and Butch Lundstedt of Colorado and Lorna and Tom Jolly of Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Tangeman of Falls City.; nine grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Larry “Bob” DeNoyer and Donald “Don” Waller; two sons, Gerald DeNoyer and James DeNoyer; a brother, Dale Goff; and a stepgreat-grandson, Stephen Larkowski.
Memorials are suggested to the North Loup United Methodist Church or the Valley County Health System Hospice.