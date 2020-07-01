KEARNEY — Lillian H. Johnson, 97, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Doug Gaunt will officiate. Burial will be held at Minden Cemetery prior to the service at 9:30 a.m.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
Lillian was born July 28, 1922, in Bloomington to John and Katie (Dorn) Fritson. She was raised in Bloomington and was a 1940 graduate of Bloomington High School.
On Oct. 31, 1948, Lillian married Edsel Johnson at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. To this union two children were blessed: Kay and Kim. The couple made their home on a farm 4 miles east of Minden where they farmed and raised cows, chickens, sheep and lambs. Lillian was no stranger to hard work as she helped with many tasks on the farm. She later worked at the Minden Hospital for several years.
Edsel and Lillian moved to Kearney in 1990 where they were members of Zion Lutheran Church and School.
Lillian was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden and was very active as a Sunday school teacher and was a charter member of the Ruth Society. She also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary and TOPS. Lillian enjoyed tending to the chickens, her garden and flowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay (David) Banner of Kearney; son, Kim (Cindy) Johnson of Holdrege; grandchildren, Jamie (Jake) Richards, Jim (Jennifer) Johnson, Jessica (Brent) Husted, David (Kristi) Banner, Gary (Manny) Banner and Candis Dodd; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeannie Fritson of Hildreth; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers; three sisters; and three nephews
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.