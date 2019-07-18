SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Linda Lee (Downing) Atchison, 82, of Santa Barbara died Saturday, June 13, 2019, in Santa Barbara.
A celebration of life for close friends and family will be 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Beachside restaurant in Goleta, Calif.
She was born March 11, 1937, in Kearney, Neb., to Rollin G. and Bernice E. (Bailey) Downing of Kearney.
In 1955, she married Charles V. Eckert III.
In 1971, she married Joseph L. Atchison. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Charles V. Eckert IV of Goleta and Heidi Peet of Lompoc, Calif.; sister, Susie Tatum; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.