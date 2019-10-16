Linda Clark

RAGAN — Linda Kaye Clark, 68, of Ragan died of cancer Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services will be later at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege. There will be no visitation or viewing. She chose cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1951, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to George and Florence (Chisenhall) Benton.
On Jan. 6, 1968, she married Dave A. Waters.
On Dec. 27, 1991, she married Merlyn W. “Mert” Clark in Holdrege.
Survivors include her husband; children, David Waters of Lincoln, Martin Waters of Stamford and Cynthia Mapes of Holdrege; three grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.