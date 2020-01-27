GRAND ISLAND — Linda Martinez Rivera, 56, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Martin Egging and the Rev. James Golka officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
——
Linda was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Grand Island to Manuel and Della (Ramirez) Martinez. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1982.
After earning her degree, she proudly held positions at Grand Island Family Practice and Grand Island Orthopedics. She was one of the original team members at the Grand Island Surgery Center and became the business office manager, where she spent many years with a staff who became family.
Linda and the love of her life, Mario Rivera, married in August 1988 in Grand Island. The two of them spent the last 37 years together, enjoying time with their families and friends. They loved to travel, enjoyed a variety of music and most of all the moments they had with their children and grandson.
In August 2018, Linda was diagnosed with a glioblastoma stage IV brain tumor. She valiantly fought for 17 months. On Jan. 23, grace and love won, not cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Mario Rivera; daughter, Alisia Rivera of Omaha; son, Michael Rivera (Crystal); and grandson, Ezra Rivera of Grand Island. Other survivors include her mother, Della Martinez; brothers, Rick Martinez and Daniel Martinez; sister, Rita DeLeon; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Zenon and Abigail Rivera Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Martinez and Stella Rivera.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com.