LEXINGTON — Lisa Flores Yoakum, 57, of Lexington died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A Christian wake will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Sister Mary Ann Flax officiating. Inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation.
She was born July 7, 1962, in Brush, Colo., to Tom and Lupe (Rocha) Flores.
Lisa is survived by her companion, Jan Yoakum of Lexington; daughter, Krista Keim of Lexington; son, Aaron Deal of Lexington; father, Tom Flores of Brush, Colo.; sisters, Joann Cordova and Annie Rodriguez, both of Brush; and seven grandchildren.