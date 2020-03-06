KEARNEY — Lois (Moody) Bellinger, 91, of Gothenburg died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She had been a resident of St. John’s Nursing Home in Kearney for the past two years.
Services will be 10 a.m. March 16 at the United Methodist Church in Gothenburg. Interment will follow at Gothenburg Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. March, 15, 2020, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
——
Lois was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Auburn to Earl and Myrtle (Drum) Moody. Lois graduated from Auburn High School in 1946. She attended Peru State College and received her two-year teaching certificate.
In 1948, Lois began her elementary teaching career in Wauneta. The following year Lois taught in Lexington where she met Al Bellinger from Arcadia. On Aug. 12, 1951, they were married in Auburn. After one year in Miller, they moved to Ord where Al was a teacher, coach and then moved into the 7-12 principal position.
Their three children, Dennis, Nancy and Carol, were born in Ord. Lois stayed home to care for the children.
In 1968, the family moved to Kearney where Al served as the junior high principal. Lois attended Kearney State College and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1971. Lois taught reading for three years at the YRTC in Kearney. In 1974 they moved to Gothenburg where Al was the high school principal and Lois taught at District 13 in Dawson County for 17 years. Lois loved teaching and her students.
After retiring in 1990, Lois and Al spent the winters in Phoenix. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska and many bus tours.
She was a member of several bridge clubs, the Methodist Church, Extension Club and PEO. She enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center. She will be remembered for her friendliness and compassion for others.
She loved spending holidays with the family, watching grandkids play sports, playing cards with them and taking walks to the lake and park.
Survivors include her three children, Dennis (Murleen) Bellinger of Waverly; Nancy (Dick) Wiles of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Carol (Carl) Dietz of Kearney; sister, Dorothy Parks of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, Matt Wiles, Holly Malick, Derek Bellinger, Nathan Dietz, Jason Wiles, Lindsey Favinger, Chelsie Bellinger and Jennifer Demoret; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; two brothers; and granddaughter, Cassie L. Bellinger.
Memorials are suggested to Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg, Gothenburg Senior Center and St. John’s Nursing Home in Kearney.
Visit www.blasestrauser.com to leave condolences online.