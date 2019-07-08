KEARNEY — Lois C. Walters, 84, of Kearney died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church with the Revs. Rick and Michelle Carlson officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Lois was born on Dec. 11, 1934, to Erwin A. and Edna E. (Anderson) Rehfeld in Aberdeen, S.D. She attended high school in Warner, S.D., and graduated in 1952.
She then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., where she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics.
She married Donald J. Walters on June 2, 1956, in Warner. Lois and Don would later move to Kearney where Lois taught home economics at Overton High School.
After staying home for several years to raise her children, Lois went back to work as a secretary for the Kearney Public School nurses. Lois ended her career as a bookkeeper for their business, Spohn Oil company, where she retired in 1998.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and traveling. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Sharla (Jim) Mruz of Bellevue, Shelley (Brad) Hilker and Shari Walters, all of Kearney; brother, Keith (Lee) Rehfeld of Hudson, Wis.; brother-in-law, Rick Walters of Rapid City, S.D.; six grandchildren, Kelsey (Andy) Ostrander, Andrew, Julia and Patrick Mruz, Nicole and Nicholas Walters; four great-grandchildren; four nephews; other extended family and friends; and her beloved dog, Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jill Walters.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.
