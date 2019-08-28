MINDEN — Lona A. Kuehn, 102, of Minden, formerly of Heartwell, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Revs. Christopher Hazzard and Donald Becker officiating. Burial will be at Eaton Cemetery near Heartwell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
——
Lona Alice Kuehn was born on Jan. 13, 1917, at her family’s home in rural Oberlin, Kan., to Oscar M. and Rachel I. (Mathers) Dunkleberger.
She grew up and attended school in the Heartwell area where she graduated from Heartwell High School. She later continued her education at Hastings College where she earned her teaching certificate. Lona taught country school in the area until beginning her married life.
On June 25, 1938, she was united in marriage to John A. Kuehn at the family home place near Heartwell. The couple were blessed with five children: John M., William, Edwin, James and Erma. The family made their home near Heartwell, where Lona assisted with the family farming operation for many years. She moved to Minden in 2009.
Lona was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden, the Triple H Extension Club, the Ruth Society and was a charter member of the Heartwell Lioness Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially all of her grandchildren.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, growing flowers and crocheting. She took pride in making an afghan for each one of her 18 grandchildren’s graduations.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, John M. Kuehn and wife Janette, and William Kuehn and wife Kathryn, all of Heartwell; daughter, Erma L’Heureux and husband Calvin of Indianapolis; daughters-in-law, Sandra Kuehn and Jane Kuehn, both of Heartwell; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John A. Kuehn in 1991; sons, Edwin and James Kuehn; and great-granddaughter, AmariGrace Daake.
Memorials in Lona’s honor are kindly suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Bethany Home in Minden.
