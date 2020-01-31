BROKEN BOW — Lonnie D. Hawthorne, 85, of Johnson Lake died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Broken Bow.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Lonnie was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Fullerton to Earl and Ona (Gallagher) Hawthorne.
His first wife, Jackie, died on Feb. 15, 1990.
Lonnie married Debi Gregory on Aug. 13, 1996, in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Debi Hawthorne of Johnson Lake; son, Leonard Hawthorne; stepsons, Steve Shafer, Charles “Jerry” Hawthorne, Dennis Hawthorne and Nathan Menagh; stepdaughters, Trinity Seder, Tasha Keeton, Katreena Melo and Cassie Proctor; brother, Randy Hawthorne of Grand Island; sisters, Linda Debord of Kearney, Twila Stahl of Columbus and Kay Carter of Alma; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.