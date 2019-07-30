KEARNEY — V. “Lorraine” Mason, 99, of Kearney died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mother Hull Home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Faith United Methodist Church.
