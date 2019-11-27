FRANKLIN — Louisa M. Kinney, 95, of Franklin died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Franklin.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Macon. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin, with the family present 5-7 p.m.
She was born March 20, 1924, in Franklin County to John and Marie (Johnson) Jelken.
She was married to Earl Kinney on Sept. 14, 1945. They lived in Macon; Twin Falls, Idaho; and Irving, Texas, until they returned to Franklin in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Marie Theresa Kinney; son, Loren Ray Kinney; husband, Earl Kinney; and brother, Frank Jelken.
Survivors include her sisters, Elverna Herrick of Franklin and Irene Lodge of Fort Worth, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to the church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.