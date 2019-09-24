GOTHENBURG — F. “Lucile” Rickertsen, 92, of Gothenburg died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with Rev. David Boyd officiating.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Dec. 28, 1926, at home on the family farm north of Eddyville to Claude E. and Clara M. (Ostrand) Smith.
On May 23, 1948, she married William “Bill” Rickertsen in Sumner. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, W. Alan Rickertsen of Padre Island, Texas, Archie Rickertsen of Gothenburg and J.D. Rickertsen of Sargent; daughter, Lori Cox of Sargent; 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.