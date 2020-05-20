LEXINGTON — Luis Angel Garcia-Torres, 21, of Lexington died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A private family service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. The Mass will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. today at the funeral home with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties.
He was born Sept. 6, 1998, in Mexico to Luis Enrique Garcia-Sanchez and Maria Carmen Torres-Salazar.
Survivors include his grandparents, Jose Luis Garcia Rodriguez and Maria C. Sanchez Lopez of Lexington; his father, Luis Enrique Garcia-Sanchez of Dodge City, Kan.; his mother, Maria Carmen Torres-Salazar of Lexington; and two sisters, Claudia Cabrera of Des Moines, Iowa, and Yuritzia Garcia of Wichita, Kan.