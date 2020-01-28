KEARNEY — Lynn W. Naber, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
——
Lynn Wayne Naber was born July 27, 1950, in York to Walter D. and Gladys J. (Burhoop) Naber. Lynn grew up on a farm near Waco and attended St. John’s Parochial School and Waco High School, and graduated from Centennial High School in Utica in 1968. It was there where he met his wife, Barbara A. Miiller.
Lynn and Barb were married on June 5, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco. They were married 49 years and had three children. He was a devoted husband and father.
Following graduation, he worked on the family farm. During this time, he served in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1968–1974 making liquid oxygen and refueling planes.
In 1981, Lynn joined the Nebraska State Patrol and the family moved to his first assignment in Ord. Four years later his job as a trooper took him to Kearney. While on the patrol he “worked the big road,” taught motor vehicle law at the State Patrol Training Academy in Lincoln, served on the SWAT team, did accident reconstruction and had training with HazMat. After serving 23½ years, he retired in 2005.
In the course of his life some of his other vocations were brick tender, welder, garage door installer, small construction contractor, power tool repairman, home inspector, radon mitigator and tile, carpet, and wood floor installer.
Lynn’s philanthropic interests included York Lodge No. 56, Rob Morris Lodge No. 46, Tehama Shrine, and The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. During 2009 he served as the potentate of Tehama Shrine. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Lynn was proud of his children and treasured time spent with family. Playing cards was a favorite pastime. He especially enjoyed pitch, cribbage and “Head and Foot” with the Miillers. Lynn’s hobby was woodworking. Through the years he made baby cradles for grandchildren, doll furniture, a gun cabinet, cribbage boards, a chessboard and wooden bowls. Most recently he enjoyed making rugs on the loom, putting jigsaw puzzles together, bird-watching and feeding the squirrels.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Barb Naber of Kearney; children, Adam (Jenny) Naber of Smithville, Miss., Kate (Tyler) Bombeck of Cedar Park, Texas, William (Sarah) Naber of St. Joseph, Mo. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Ethan, Eli and Faith Naber; Louis, Annie, Charles and George Bombeck; and Isabella Naber. Surviving sibling and in-laws; brother, Doyle (Janet) Naber of Waco; Phil and Nancy Miiller of Beaver Crossing, Roger and Gail Hanseling of Seward, Randy and Carol Reddekopp of Lincoln and Jay and Sonia Miiller of Kalona, Iowa.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital or to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.