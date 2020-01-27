KEARNEY — Lynn W. Naber, 69, of Kearney died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
The family will be present 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital or to the Kearney First United Methodist Church.
