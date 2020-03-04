ST. PAUL — Marcella Jablonski, 92, of St. Paul, formerly of Loup City, died on Tuesday, March, 3, 2020, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.
Services are 10:30 a,m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Marcella was born June 15, 1927, near Elyria to Helen (Karty) and John Iwanski.
On May 28, 1946, she married Robert Jablonski. He died in 2003.
Survivors include her children, Linda Schmaderer of St. Paul, Rebecca Mudgett of Fort Collins, Colo., Tom Jablonski of Atlanta, Ga., John Jablonski of Lyle, Wash., Marsanne Howard of LaPorte, Colo., David Jablonski of Sioux City, Iowa, Jeri Jablonski of White Salmon, Wash. and Mike Jablonski of Hood River, Ore.; brother, LeRoy Iwanski of Columbus; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.