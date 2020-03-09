KEARNEY — Marcia Skrdlant, 89, of Gibbon died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney after a brief illness with cancer.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibbon Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Michael-Rush officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Marcia was born in rural Adams County on March 31, 1930, to Milton and Ella Gangwish. The family lived briefly in Hayes County before moving to Gibbon in 1943. She graduated from Gibbon High School in 1947. Marcia then attended the University of Minnesota and spent two summers traveling with a gospel evangelical group.
Marcia met her husband, Harold B. Skrdlant, while teaching third grade in St. Louis. They were married for 55 years. To this union two children were born: Jeffrey and Katherine. Marcia was a teacher and had a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She also worked at Country Home Learning Center in San Antonio as an executive director for six day care locations in San Antonio and Austin. She loved to sing and loved music, she loved to read, she loved her church and volunteering with the children with Awana and teaching Sunday school whenever able. She wanted to be a missionary. Further of particular note, Marcia once had a pilot’s license and used to fly her family places based on her husband’s doctorate work. Once she had a red convertible that she spoke very fondly of before she got married. After Harold’s retirement, they moved back to Gibbon to be closer to family. Marcia loved her church home at Gibbon Baptist Church and volunteering with the children. Marcia was a prayer warrior, a peace keeper, a lover of people and of God. She was loved so much and her absence will be felt deeply.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; son, Jeffrey K. Skrdlant (Kathy Skrdlant) of Sherwood, Ark.; four grandchildren, Katriel Ione Skrdlant of Gibbon, Nick Parks of Sherwood, Ark., Nora Elizabeth Skrdlant and Keith Aaron Skrdlant, both of Jacksonville, Ark.; sister, Fauna Fay Gardener of Mountain City, Tenn.; brothers, Cliff (Francey) Gangwish of Gibbon, Nick Gangwish of Denver and Alex (Eulah) Gangwish of Kearney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family thanks Mike Gangwish and Elaina Jones for their assistance during the years.
Marcia was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Skrdlant; parents; brother-in-law, Clark Gardner; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gangwish.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Baptist Church.
Visit www.osrfh.com to share condolences online.