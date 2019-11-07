SPENCER, Iowa — Margaret Ann (Shea) Bohn, 88, of Spencer, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with the Rev. Timothy Hogan officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Washington, D.C., to Walter and Maude (Viehmann) Shea.
On April 27, 1950, she married George Bohn. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Molly McLaughlin of San Francisco, Michael Bohn of La Crosse, Wis., and Peg Deffer of Spencer; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.