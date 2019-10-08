FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Margaret Dalby Fowler, 91, of Fort Scott died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Guest Home Estates in Fort Scott.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pulaski Cemetery in New Boston, Texas, with Robby Bates officiating.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas.
——
She was born Emma Margaret Dalby on Dec. 5, 1927, in Dalby Springs, Texas, the daughter of Clarence Winston Dalby and Sarah Della Young Dalby. As a child, she attended the Dalby Springs School and went on to graduate from Texas High School and Texarkana Junior College in Texarkana, Texas.
She married Herman Hugh Fowler on Jan. 24, 1953, in Dalby Springs. She was a bank teller in De Kalb and also in Bryan, Texas, while Herman was attending Texas A&M University.
Margaret was a housewife who took great pride in getting clothes ready for her husband’s business meetings and packing many suitcases for him as he traveled as chief engineer for Rockwell International. She was mother to two daughters, and was well known for her cake baking and sharing of delicious food with friends and neighbors. She also was an avid shopper, shopping for friends and family and mailing the items to them in other states.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Neb., for 60 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Johannsen and husband Mike of Gibbon, Neb., and Joyce Davenport and husband Larry of Fort Scott; grandchildren, Jenna Pilant and husband Darrel of Pauma Valley, Calif., Evan Johannsen of Gibbon, Craig Winston Davenport of Joplin, Mo., and Chris Winston Davenport and wife Jessica of Overland Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1987; brothers, Billy Fountain Dalby and Clarence Winston Dalby Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Dalby Messer and Della Dalby Icenhower. Margaret was the last remaining sibling of five.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Kearney, Neb., or Dalby Springs Cemetery for the James Dalby Pavilion