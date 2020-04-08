ARAPAHOE — Margaret L. Herbert, 72, of Arapahoe died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery at a later date.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Margaret chose cremation.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 2, 1947, to Charles C. and Cecil (Staal) Chessmore in North Platte.
She married James Welch. They later divorced. On March 24, 1979, she married Donald Herbert in Arapahoe.
Survivors include her husband, Donald of Arapahoe; sons, James Welch of Lakewood, Colo., and Todd Welch of Arapahoe; daughters, Tamara Kincaid of Kearney, Laurie Leon of Lincoln and Misty Becker of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.