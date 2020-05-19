SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Margarett Ann (Hendrickson) Panek, 87, former resident of the Kearney, Neb., area, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in San Diego with her family gathered for a Mother’s Day celebration. Her death came after a long battle with cancer.
No services are planned.
——
She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Gibbon to Albert and Merna Hendrickson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Panek; her daughter, Roxana Panek; daughter, Robin Vincent and son-in-law Rob Powers; daughter, Sue Moody and son-in-law Tim Moody; son, Jay Panek and daughter-in-law, Andrea Panek; son, John Panek; grandchildren, Jonathan Panek, Ashley Vassallo, Alicia Moody, Weston Panek and Walker Panek; great-granddaughters, Josie Panek, Aviana Vassallo and Olivia Vassallo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Merna Hendrickson; brothers, Donald and Larry Hendrickson; and niece, Tamera Trampe.