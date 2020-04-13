KEARNEY — Maria H. Molina, 75, of Gibbon died Friday, April 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private graveside services will be Tuesday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Maria was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Mexico to Jesus and Librada (Aguirre) Mendieta.
She married Medardo Molina.
Survivors include her husband, Medardo Molina of Gibbon; children, Maria Avitia of Gibbon, Jose Molina of Monroe, Josefina Molina of El Paso, Texas, Renato Molina of St. Paul, Minn., Rafael Molina of Gibbon, Maria Montanez of Gibbon and Elizabeth Molina of Gibbon; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters.