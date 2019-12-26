KEARNEY — Maria E. Shafto, 73, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Art Faesser officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery northwest of Pleasanton.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Sunday followed by a Christian wake service at 5 p.m., all at St. James Catholic Church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
