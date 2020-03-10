FREMONT — Marian Elon Kline, 98, of Lexington died Saturday, March, 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Fremont.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Marian was born Dec. 5, 1921, to Leroy and Tilda Dana (Anderson) Nisley in Gothenburg.
On Aug. 15, 1943, she married Barton Leon Kline in Lexington. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Survivors include her sons, Bart of Boise, Idaho, Scott of Sun City West, Ariz., Todd of Hastings and Kurt Kline of Lexington; daughters, Christin Roffers of Fremont and Gretchen Bricker of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.