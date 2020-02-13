BROKEN BOW — Marie Isabell Pirnie, 94, of Broken Bow died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Marvin Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at the Lone Tree Cemetery near Weissert.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Marie was born Dec. 31, 1925, in Weissert to Frank “Bud” and Fern (Campbell) Peterson.
On Nov. 13, 1954, Marie married George Pirnie. He died Nov. 16, 1998.
Survivors include her children, George Pirnie Jr., Nadine Schweitzer and Gerald Pirnie; and two grandsons.