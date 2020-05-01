COZAD — Marilyn Ramsay, 85, of Cozad died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.
Private family graveside services were today at Fairview Cemetery, south of Cozad, with the Rev. Doug Gahn officiating. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born to Dale and June Wrede in Garrison on Sep. 29, 1934.
Marilyn married William E. Ramsay on June 6, 1954, in Gibbon. They made their home in Cozad, raising their children Bill and Robin. Marilyn worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Circle S Motel and Shelter Insurance in Cozad.
She loved researching family history, working in her flower gardens, reading, and spending time outside. Marilyn and Bill enjoyed some travel abroad in their retirement years. She took an active role in her grandchildren’s activities.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Donna Lee Ellis of Shelton; son, Bill Ramsay (Colleen) of McCook; daughter, Robin Etherton (Clay) of Cozad; four grandchildren, Eric Ramsay, Lauren (Micah King), Becca Etherton and Abbi Etherton; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Ian and Ella King.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and brother, Dale Wrede.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation.
