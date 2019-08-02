Weather Alert

...NEBRASKA AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. A CHILD HAS BEEN ABDUCTED FROM LINCOLN IN/NEAR SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA. THE LINCOLN POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR A CHILD WHO WAS LAST SEEN AT SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER. THE CHILDS NAME IS CAMILLE IACONO. SHE IS A 14 OLD FEMALE, WITH BROWN WITH BLONDE HIGHLIGHTS HAIR THAT WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK DRESS WITH PINK PATTERN. THE CHILD MAY BE IN THE COMPANY OF MALE POSSIBLY FROM TEXAS. THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A RED SUV POSSIBLE TEXAS PLATES THAT WAS LAST SEEN HEADING SOUTH. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF CAMILLE IACONO, PLEASE CALL 911 OR CONTACT LINCOLN POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 402-441-6000 IMMEDIATELY. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.STATEPATROL.NEBRASKA.GOV/AMBERALERT/