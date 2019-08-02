ORLANDO, Fla. — Marilyn L. Sheldon, 89, of Orlando, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating. Inurnment will be at Kearney Cemetery before the service.
Family will be present 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
