NORTH PLATTE — Marion Eldon Johnson, 92, of Curtis died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Great Plains Medical Center at North Platte.
Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the Berean Bible Church in Curtis with the family present 5-7 p.m.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday at the Curtis Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Nicklas officiating.
Blase Memorial Chapel & Monuments is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on June 21, 1928, at Freedom to Knowles and Lillian (Bush) Johnson.
In 1946, he married Retha Nutt in Curtis. She preceded him in death in 1995.
Survivors include his son, Eldon Johnson; daughter, Sharon Nicklas; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.