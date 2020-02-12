COZAD — Marjorie M. Roller, 79, of Cozad died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Cozad.
A book signing will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A short service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Michael Rush officiating.
Marjorie M. Culp was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Eve, Mo., to Stella M. Moore and Christopher Allen Culp Sr.
On Sept. 11, 1957, she married Orval (Buck) Roller. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Orval Jr. of Paragould, Ark.; daughter, LaDeana Morr of Monroe, Mich.; her sisters, Betty and Candy; brothers, Jerry, Larry, Terry, Kerry and Gary; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.