COZAD — Marjorie M. Roller, 79, of Cozad died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Cozad.

A book signing will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A short service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Michael Rush officiating.

Marjorie M. Culp was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Eve, Mo., to Stella M. Moore and Christopher Allen Culp Sr.

On Sept. 11, 1957, she married Orval (Buck) Roller. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Orval Jr. of Paragould, Ark.; daughter, LaDeana Morr of Monroe, Mich.; her sisters, Betty and Candy; brothers, Jerry, Larry, Terry, Kerry and Gary; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Service information

Feb 15
Reception
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-3:30PM
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
