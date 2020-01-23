BROKEN BOW — Marjorie E. Russell, 97, of Broken Bow died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Don Schauda officiating. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery in Gates with military honors.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with the family present 6-7 p.m.
Margie was born Oct. 1, 1922, at Milburn to Aren “Chellie” Chalmers and Grace (Hammond) Daily, on the Daily homestead.
She married Howard Russell. He died July 24, 2017.
Survivors include daughters, Marian Williams of rural Merna, Maurine Ritter of Lincoln and Deborah Hargadine of rural Kremmling; and son, Duane Russell of rural Gates.