SEWARD — Marjorie May ten Bensel, 94, of Arapahoe died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Assisted Living Center at the Seward Memorial Hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Burial will be at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., Arapahoe.
Marjorie was born on May 21, 1925, on a farm northwest of Arapahoe to Frederick and Laura Louise (Koeteman) Huxoll.
She married Clarence “Joe” ten Bensel at St. Matthews on Sept. 8, 1947. He died in 1975.
Survivors include her daughters, Ruby Zook of Holt Summit, Mo., Debra Fisher of Lincoln; sons, Jerry ten Bensel of Arapahoe, and Robert ten Bensel of Seward; brothers, Chuck, Norman and Jim Huxoll, all of Holbrook; and sister, Twyla Golter of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and seven great-grandchildren.