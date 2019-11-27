GOTHENBURG — Mark Franklin Britt, 53, of Gothenburg died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with family present 6-8 p.m.
He was born Oct. 10, 1966, in Creston, Iowa, to Jonny E. and Frankie S. (Fender) Britt.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Britt; daughters, Amy Tappan of Lexington, Amanda Welch of Cozad and Dayerna Shedeed of South Dakota; son, Lucas Britt of Kearney; stepson, Xaviar McBride of Gothenburg; siblings, Lonnie Britt and Connie Parrott, both of Cozad, Marty Britt of North Bend, Rick Britt of Corpus Christi, Randy Britt of Brady, Willis Gibbons of Cozad and Mike Gibbons of Lincoln; and six grandchildren.