KEARNEY — Mark A. Kwapnioski, 58, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Sept. 14, 1961, at Columbus to Lucian and Dorothy (Spotanski) Kwapnioski.
Survivors include his daughter, Shelly Goc of Loup City; brother, Mike Kwapnioski of Loveland, Colo.; sisters, Linda Anglemyer of Loup City and Barb Boyles and Sherri Skibinski, both of Ashton; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.