GRAND ISLAND — Mark Peterson, 61, of Grand Island died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gollaher Chapel with the Revs. Kelly Karges and Murray Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before services at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
——
Mark was born Nov. 15, 1958, in Fremont to Enos and Sandra (Becker) Peterson.
He attended country schools near Grand Island, 1-R School and graduated in 1977 from Northwest High School.
On Aug. 10, 1985, he was united in marriage to Karen Brown in Grand Island. The union was blessed with two children, Geoffrey and Emily.
Mark was a longtime employee of Werner Construction of Hastings, reconditioning roads all over the state of Nebraska. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, oftentimes sharing his love of the outdoors with his children.
He was a man of few needs and appreciated the simple joys in life, the outdoors, good friends and loved his family.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Peterson of Grand Island; children, Geoffrey (Maggie) Peterson of Cross Plains, Wis., and Emily (Eric) Jones of Kearney; mother of his children, Karen Peterson; grandsons, Samuel, Peter, Reuben and Phinehas Jones; and sister, Sally (Jim) Thomas of Grand Island.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Enos, and brother, Kevin.
Memorials are suggested to Mark’s family for future designation.