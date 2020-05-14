LONGMONT, Colo. — Mark Scheidies, 65, of Longmont died Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his family after being paralyzed in a fall a few days earlier.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
——
He was born in Minden, Neb., on Aug. 19, 1954, to Roberta (Meyer) and LaVern “Jiggs” Scheidies, and raised on a nearby farm. Mark graduated co-valedictorian from Minden High School in 1972, and received a full regents scholarship to the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1976 with degrees in math, physics and computer science. There, he met the love of his life, Jennifer Marcy, and they married in 1976.
Mark earned an expert ranking in tournament chess and made it into the “Jeopardy!” contestant pool six times. He loved hiking and spending time with his family. In 2013, he walked every street in Longmont. It took 1.5 million steps, but he met his goal and chronicled every mile on www.longmontstreetwalker.com.
Mark was a kind, gentle man. He delivered Meals on Wheels, shoveled snow and lent a helping hand to all in need. He loved to travel with his family. He and Jennifer also acted at Longmont Theatre, receiving in 2011 a Henry nomination for his role as Lenny in “Mice and Men.” His favorite role was as father to his three children and grandpa to his three grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Tiffany (Brian) Lierman and Crystal (David) Wrisley; son, Nick (Kari) Scheidies; his “Little Buddies,” Colton Lierman, Mason Lierman and Paxton Scheidies; father, LaVern Scheidies; brothers, Keith (Carolyn), Randy (Nancy) and Tim (Lisa); sister, Rhonda McCarthy; in-laws, Steve (Katy), Marcy, Sue (John) Marken and Linda Marcy (Rod Wiles); along with many nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta (Meyer) Scheidies; and niece, Nikki Scheidies.
Memorials to Mark’s Grandchildren Education Fund, 921 Ninth Ave., Longmont, CO 80501, or Meals on Wheels, 910 Long Peaks Ave., Longmont CO 80501.