SPOKANE, Wash. — Marlene Ann (Anderson) Bennett, 72, of Spokane, formerly of Holdrege, Neb., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hospice of Spokane.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chewelah Baptist Church followed by burial and a reception.
——
Marlene was born Aug. 21, 1946, at Holdrege, the fourth of five children born to Paul and Pearl (Carlson) Anderson.
Marlene was a graduate of Holdrege High School. She was involved in many activities and made life-long friends. She worked in the family Hamburger Inn business. After graduation she attended Kearney State College in Nebraska.
She lived and worked in Los Angeles at First Security Bank and Continental Airlines. Marlene moved to Colorado where she worked for Continental Airlines.
Marlene and Paul were married at Crested Butte, Colo., on Feb. 21, 1987. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage. They always enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
After living and working in Denver and Spokane, they saw their dream house in the mountains near Chewelah become a reality. They spent summers in Chewelah and winters in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Marlene loved the warm desert climate and visiting friends and family. She treasured all her dogs.
Marlene never knew a stranger. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, sense of humor, devotion to others and her “million dollar smiles.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Paul; and brothers-in-law, Charles Shere and Jim Ostgren.
Marlene leaves her husband, Paul; stepchildren, Debbie (Don) McConnell of Deer Park, Wash., and John (Tina) Bennett of Bartonville, Texas; grandchildren, Patrick, Sean, Kendal, Kory and Koda; sisters, Deanna Ostgren and family of Holdrege and Paulette Shere (Jerry Mertz) and family of Lacey, Wash.; brother, Arlen Anderson (Janet) and family of Independence, Kan.; brother-in-law, Bruce Bennett (June) and family from Missoula, Mont.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or the American Cancer Society. Send to Danekas Funeral Home, 155 W. First St., Colville, WA 99114. Make checks out to the respective organizations.