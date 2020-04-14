KEARNEY — Marlin Westberg, 89 of Gibbon died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
A private family graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
The family encourages everyone to leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at osrth.com or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lowell, American Legion Post #310 or to Gibbon Public Schools to be used for a scholarship in Marlin’s name.