MINDEN— Martin Walther Schmidt, 90, of rural Minden died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home.
Private family funeral services will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating.
Private family interment will be at Minden Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Current health regulations will be followed, limiting attendance to 10 people at a time.
——
Martin was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Minden to Ludwig and Agnes (Keller) Schmidt. He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1947. Martin faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953.
He married Marcele D. Von Behren on May 24, 1952, in Flushing, N.Y. and to this union, one son, Timothy, was born. The family made their home in Minden where Martin farmed for many years.
Martin was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden, served as president of the Minden Rural Fire Board for 20 years, and was the president of the Farmers Cooperative Grain and Supply in Minden. Martin also had a profound love for collecting and restoring antique John Deere tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Marcie Schmidt of Minden; son, Tim Mark Schmidt of Minden; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludwig and Agnes Schmidt.
Memorials in Martin’s honor are kindly suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden.
