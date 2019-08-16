KEARNEY — Martin Allen Shirley, 56, of Elm Creek died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.
Memorial graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Elm Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Elm Creek Park.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 6, 1963, in Kearney to Dennis and Hazel (Swartwood) Shirley.
Survivors include his daughter, Terra Schuller and family of Kearney; son, Allen Shirley and family of Cozad; and siblings, Pam Shirley of Elm Creek and Alicia Davis-Job, Nathan Davis and Michael Davis, all of North Dakota.