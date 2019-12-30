ARNOLD — Marvin Glenn Weber, 89, of Arnold died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Nazarene in Arnold with the Rev. Dynette Oberg officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Arnold Funeral Home.

He was born July 20, 1930, in Arnold to Harry and Hazel (Zierlein) Weber.

Survivors include his wife, Gaylene Weber of Arnold; children, David Weber of North Platte, Devra Hoover of Burwell and Dan Weber of Franklin, seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

