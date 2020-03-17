KEARNEY — Mary Ann Gerten, 75, of Kearney died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
In consideration of the concern of the COVID-19 virus, and the related mandate issued by the governor of Nebraska, the services will be postponed.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Services and interment will be at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Mary Ann Gerten died at her home surrounded by family. She was born on Aug. 9, 1944, in Bladen. She was one of nine children born to Virgil and Ramona Gerten. As a child, she grew up on a farm south of Bladen. She graduated from Bladen High School in 1962.
On March 1, 1963, she married Larry Duval and moved to Kearney and later to Holdrege. To this union two children were born, a daughter Tanya and a son Todd. After the divorce in 1970, she worked for Becton Dickinson until 1975.
In August 1975, she married Albert Gardine and moved to Arvada, Colo.
While raising her two children, she worked as a house cleaner and an office manager. Some of her hobbies included bowling and gardening. During her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and country dancing with friends. She loved the mountains in Colorado.
Her passions, besides her kids and grandkids, were traveling and football. She ventured to places like Thailand, Panama, the Caribbean Islands, Canada and many parts of the United States. When it came to football, she was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. On Saturdays she would cheer at the television in scarlet and cream and on Sundays it was the orange and blue.
She divorced and moved to Kearney in 2003. She worked full time at Kearney Clinic medical records and part time at Walgreens. High on her list of priorities was attending as many events as she could for her grandchildren. She made nearly all sporting events, school activities and graduations. She was so proud and deeply loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also was a woman of strong faith and was part of the Catholic Church her entire life. Mary Ann developed many lasting friendships. She will always be remembered for her loyalty, compassion, endless strength, courage and most of all her soul of an angel.
Survivors include her son, Todd Duval and wife Stacy Duval of Arvada, Colo.; daughter, Tanya Laudenklos of Kearney; grandchildren, Tyler Laudenklos and wife June of Pocatello, Idaho, Emily Laudenklos of Kearney, Cameron Duval and fiancé Ashley of Thornton, Colo., Dillon Duval and Alec Duval, both of Arvada, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Jaylen Naber of York, James and Tristen Laudenklos of Pocatello and Kennedy and Brady Duval of Arvada; brother, Robert Gerten and wife, Kathy of Burwell; sisters, Jo Ann VanBoening of Derby, Kan., and Deloris Meyer and husband Gary of Campbell; sisters-in-law, Nancy Gerten of Fallon, Nev., Darlene Gerten of Oklahoma City and Mary Gerten of Red Cloud; brother-in-law, Terry Masters of Joliet, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Masters; brothers, Dale Gerten, Lloyd Gerten, James (Skip) Gerten and Richard Gerten; and brother-in-law, Robert VanBoening.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to share condolences online.