MINDEN — Mary Louise Beinke, 85, of Minden died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Public visitation is 1-6 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Current health regulations will be followed, limiting attendance to 10 people at a time.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Tira officiating.
She was born April 18, 1935, in Tabor, Iowa, to Lester and Bessie (Carnes) Severn.
She married Dale Smith. They later divorced.
On Oct. 31, 1964, she married Wayne H. Beinke in Glenwood, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Smith of Kearney, Ricky Smith of Omaha, Tracy Smith of Henderson and Joe Beinke of Loomis; sisters, Vicki, Karen, Patty, Sandra and Francis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.