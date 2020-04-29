KEARNEY — Mary Claire Hickman, 25, of Kearney died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Kearney.
——
God danced the day you were born on Feb. 3, 1995, and God danced the day you went home on April 28, 2020, at the age of 25. Mary Claire died of peritoneal cancer and graciously donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska at UNMC to help further their research for a cure for this disease. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen’s Center Hero Program, 2723 Q St., Omaha, NE 68107. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother, Colleen (Kurt) Dannehl; father, Scott Hickman; brother, Calvin (Holly) Hickman; special friend, Joseph Savely; grandparents, Mary Catherine McMahon and Neil and Sheryl Hickman; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many more extended members of the family. Remembering all of us who were truly blessed by her.
Her diminished size is in us, not in her. And just at that moment when someone at her side said, “There she goes!” — there were other eyes that were watching for her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, “Here she comes!”