LEXINGTON — Mary Lou (Lambert) Hodges, 92, of Lexington died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
She chose cremation. Inurnment will be later.
A memorial gathering will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family.
She was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Shelton to Gus and Mary Lambert.
On June 30, 1949, she married Wayne S. Hodges in Shelton.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Hodges of Lexington, Pat Hodges of British Columbia, Canada, and Jeff of Colorado Springs, Colo.