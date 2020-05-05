NAPLES, Fla. — Mary Kay (Margritz) Ice, 54, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Naples, Fla., from breast cancer.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral Mass was held for the immediate family with the chaplain of Ave Maria University and with the Rev. Rick Martignetti officiating.
There will be a private family visitation and rosary, followed by a public viewing 7-9 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Neb.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery at Lexington. Please adhere to the social distancing recommendations.
Mary was born on Oct. 15, 1965, to Charles and Julene (Choquette) Margritz.
She married Christopher P. Ice, on June 25, 1988, in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher P. Ice of Ave Maria; children, Kathryn A. Welch of Ave Maria, Kassondra K. Christensen of Lincoln, Nathan C. Ice of Pittsburgh, Jacob A. Ice, Michael C. Ice, Therese M. Ice, and Julia D. Ice of Ave Maria; mother, Julene Margritz of Lexington; siblings, Patrick Margritz of Lexington, Jan Gunderson of Elm Creek and Brian Margritz-Peters of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and one granddaughter.