COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Mary Lou Pfeiffer, 78, of Council Bluffs died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Northcrest Care Center in Council Bluffs.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Burial will be at Garner Township Cemetery with lunch following at Kottas Social Hall at St. Peter’s.
Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m. at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs.
——
Mary Lou was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Norfolk, Neb., to the late Milen and Gladys (O’Connor) Knotek. She attended school in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1958. Mary Lou went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., in 1961.
To fulfill her love of family, she married Robert Klesath in 1959. To this union, four children were born, Teri, Bobby, Debbie and Jeff. They became the light of her life. Her continuous outpouring of love and acceptance displayed her intense desire to be a great mother.
In 1979, she married her eternal love, Bill Pfeiffer. Through this union, Mary Lou was blessed with the addition of three children, Billy, Julie and Erin.
Mary Lou fulfilled her dedication to serving people as a nurse by working 40 years at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs and Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb. She retired from Mercy Hospital in 2004. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the choir, the Altar Society and served the church as prayer chain leader.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her stepson, William J. Pfeiffer Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Regan; and brother, Bill Knotek.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 40 years, William J. Pfeiffer Sr.; daughters, Teri (Bill Simmons) Regan, all of Council Bluffs, and Debbie (Dennis) Wademan of Gering, Neb.; sons, Robert Klesath of McKinney, Texas, and Jeff (Michelle) Klesath of Kearney; stepdaughters, Julie Cohen and Erin (Derric) Swinfard, all of Riverside, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Curry of Natick, Mass.; brothers, Larry (Maryanne) Knotek of Council Bluffs, Mike (Karen) Knotek of Tucson, Ariz., and Jim (Trudy) Knotek of Camdenton, Mo.; sister-in-law, Bobbie Knotek of Plano, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.