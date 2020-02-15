SUTHERLAND — Mary Catherine McVay, 94, of Sutherland, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at theSutherland Care Center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland with the Rev. Vidya Sagar officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. A rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday.
Visitation will be prior to the services at the church.
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
——
Mary was born May 10, 1925, to Patrick Edward and Isabella Elizabeth (Willmes) Priel at Sutherland where she grew up.
By her junior year, the family moved to Kearney where Mary finished her schooling, graduating from Kearney High School in 1944. She then went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and later married Wesley Van Vleet, Jr. in Kearney.
In 1958, Wesley and Mary moved to Sutherland and bought the Longhorn Bar. A few years later they sold the bar and divorced.
She married Bob Bryant in 1962. After Bob died, Mary married Robert McVay.
Mary continued to own several business in town which included the Deluxe Cafe, Rodeo Bar and Conoco Cafe, and eventually started the Sutherland Senior Center. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her children, Morris (Ruth Ann) Van Vleet, of Kearney, Ray (Laura) Bryant, of Mitchell, S.D., Clyde (Sheri) Bryant, of Ogallala, Virginia Fear and Annette (Larry) Kennedy, of Sutherland; grandchildren, Kelli Van Vleet-Pleskac (Aaron), Kyle (Melanie) VanVleet, Marlo Roberts, Candace (Andy) Scott, Marty Fear, Sean (Adrienne) Kennedy, Sarah (Ben) Rivera and Makenna Bryant; sister-in-law, Betty Priel, of North Platte; brother-in-law, Don Fleecs, of Sutherland; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and other family.
Along with her husband, Bob Bryant, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Isabella Priel; son, Ken Van Vleet; daughter, Patricia Van Vleet Greene; sister, Peggy Fleecs; brother, Leonard ‘Bud’ Priel; and granddaughters, Katie Kennedy and Summer Greene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Sutherland American Legion Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.